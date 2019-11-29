Missionaries of Charity indulging in conversion in Jharkhand: BJP MP
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Friday accused the Missionaries of Charity, an organisation established by Mother Teresa, of indulging in religious conversions and illegally sending children for adoption abroad. He also demanded that the CBI probe the matter.
Raising the issue during the Zero Hour in Lok Sabha, Dubey claimed like Missionaries of Charity, there are other organisations active in his state of Jharkhand that are also indulging in conversion. They also receive foreign funding, he further claims.
"These (the Missionaries of Charity) people they adopt children and then send them abroad. They also get funding under the FCRA (Foreign Contribution Regulation Act). At the face of it, they try show that their work is for medical purpose. Conversion is also taking place" he alleged. "This matter should also be probed by the CBI," he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
