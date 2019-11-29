France to summon Turkish envoy after Erdogan's "insults" - Elysee
France's Foreign Ministry will summon Turkey's ambassador following insulting comments made by President Tayyip Erdogan, a French presidency official said on Friday.
Erdogan said that Emmanuel Macron's warning that NATO was suffering from "brain death" reflected a "sick and shallow" understanding and that he should check whether he was not brain dead himself.
"On the latest excesses by the Turkish president, these are not statements, these are insults," the official said. "We are expecting president Erdogan to clarify."
