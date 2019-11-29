Workshop on Electoral Literacy Clubs held for Civil Society Organizations

The 2 days workshop/orientation programme on Electoral Literacy Clubs (ELCs)for Civil Society Organizations from 24 States and UTs and State Level Master Trainers from Maharashtra and Haryana was organized on 28-29th November 2019 at United Service Institution of India, New Delhi. After Lok Sabha Election 2019, it was decided to conduct workshops to take feedback from the Civil Society Organizations working on the grassroots level for Voter Awareness and reaching out to voters through ELCs.

The workshop was attended by 53 participants from across the country and each member got the opportunity to share his/her experiences that sought to highlight Impact Assessment in Recent Elections, Experiences from the Field, Feedback and the Way Forward. The collective inputs were further presented to Election Commissioner Sh. Sushil Chandra and Secretary-General Sh. Umesh Sinha along with other senior officials of the Commission.

Election Commissioner, Sh. Sushil Chandra thanked the participants for their efforts in the field and said, 'Today I felt so good after hearing the contributions, the volition and the work that you have done voluntarily for the democracy. The historic voter turnout is the culmination of the continuous efforts of various stakeholders. Even after achieving a historic feat, we still have challenges and that can be solved only through continuous efforts. Youngsters are the reservoirs of energy. Students in colleges are most important because they are our youngest voters. College ELCs should empower them with knowledge on the importance of their role and responsibilities to vote."

He further emphasized that in all the Polling Booths in the country, the message should go that ink is of utmost importance and it should be delivered in the language of the people. He urged the CSO partners to identify the problems and critical gaps and give their suggestions to the Commission for enhancing voter's participation in the forthcoming elections.

Addressing the special session of the workshop, Secretary-General, Sh. Umesh Sinha said, "Through the establishment of Electoral Literacy Clubs, we are trying to sow a seed that will grow and act as a lamp of electoral awareness to dissipate the darkness of electoral ignorance. I believe elections are the bedrock of democracy and in the edifice of democracy, every voter is like a brick. Your right to vote is not only a right –it is equally an important responsibility that contributes to the making of the nation. "It is very important that people feel responsible enough and participate in every election. Sh. Umesh Sinha directed the SVEEP division to compile the feedback and suggestions given by the CSOs & other participants and present it for the consideration of the Commission.

(With Inputs from PIB)