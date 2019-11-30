International Development News
Trump to meet Macron, Merkel at NATO summit

US President Donald Trump Image Credit: ANI

The White House says President Donald Trump will meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of next week's NATO summit in London. The summit comes at a critical moment for the 29-member military alliance, which has been fraying in the face of Trump's complaints that too many NATO members are spending too little on defense.

Trump also has meetings scheduled during the summit with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte. The summit is scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Trump has no meeting scheduled, as of now, with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the summit host. Britain holds parliamentary elections Dec. 12. Johnson has said he doesn't want "loving allies" to get involved in Britain's politics.

