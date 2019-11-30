International Development News
Development News Edition

Sena, NCP, Congress issue whip to MLAs for presence in Maha Assembly during floor test

Ahead of the floor test, Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress, parties constituting the Maha Vikas Aghadi, have issued whip to their MLAs directing them to remain present in the Assembly.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 30-11-2019 14:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-11-2019 14:06 IST
Sena, NCP, Congress issue whip to MLAs for presence in Maha Assembly during floor test
Chiefs of Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena [File Images]. Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of the floor test, Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress, parties constituting the Maha Vikas Aghadi, have issued whip to their MLAs directing them to remain present in the Assembly. While Shiv Sena, the second-largest party in Maharashtra, has 56 MLAs, allies Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress have 54 and 44 legislators in the state Assembly.

The alliance combine has 154 MLAs, 10 more than the majority mark, in the 288-member Assembly. It also enjoys the support of several MLAs from smaller parties and Independents. Meanwhile, ahead of the floor test, key leaders including BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, NCP leaders Supriya Sule and Chhagan Bhujbal reached the Assembly.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray paid tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the Assembly premises ahead of the floor test which is scheduled for 2 pm. The floor test will be conducted by pro tem Speaker and NCP MLA Dilip Walse Patil.

Uddhav Thackeray was sworn-in as the 18th chief minister on Thursday, three days after Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar stepped down as chief minister and deputy chief minister as they could not muster the requisite number of MLAs to prove majority in a Supreme Court-ordered floor test. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

London Bridge shooting: British police shoot man; 'number of people' injured

The Last Kingdom Season 4 to have time jump of 10 years, New cast revealed

Outlander Season 5 synopsis revealed, Twitter account posts intimate image of Jamie-Claire

UPDATE 4-British police shoot man at London Bridge after stabbing - source

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

The Weeknd surprises fans with new song 'Blinding Lights'

Just days after singer-rapper The Weeknd dropped his new single Heartless, the singer surprised fans with another single Blinding Lights. The song set in the early 80s vibe of its predecessor, with vintage gated-drum sounds and echo-drenche...

Pink Rooms: Thiruvananthapuram gets service apartments dedicated to women travelers

Giving priority to the safety of women travelers, Pink Rooms have come up in Kerala which is finding many takers. It is started by a woman hailing from Switzerland and settled in Kerala, who has introduced these service apartments after she...

Nadda lays foundation stone for BJP offices in 16 TN districts

BJP working president JP Nadda on Saturday laid the foundation stone of party offices for 16 districts and called upon the workers to work towards uplifting peoples lives. The 16 districts which will get new office buildings are -- Thiruval...

UPDATE 1-Hong Kong seniors take to streets to back students as activists decry police

Secondary-school students and retirees joined forces to protest in Hong Kong on Saturday, the first of several weekend rallies planned across the city, as pro-democracy activists vowed to battle what they say is police brutality and unlawfu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019