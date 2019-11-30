Sena, NCP, Congress issue whip to MLAs for presence in Maha Assembly during floor test

Ahead of the floor test, Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress, parties constituting the Maha Vikas Aghadi, have issued whip to their MLAs directing them to remain present in the Assembly. While Shiv Sena, the second-largest party in Maharashtra, has 56 MLAs, allies Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress have 54 and 44 legislators in the state Assembly.

The alliance combine has 154 MLAs, 10 more than the majority mark, in the 288-member Assembly. It also enjoys the support of several MLAs from smaller parties and Independents. Meanwhile, ahead of the floor test, key leaders including BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, NCP leaders Supriya Sule and Chhagan Bhujbal reached the Assembly.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray paid tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the Assembly premises ahead of the floor test which is scheduled for 2 pm. The floor test will be conducted by pro tem Speaker and NCP MLA Dilip Walse Patil.

Uddhav Thackeray was sworn-in as the 18th chief minister on Thursday, three days after Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar stepped down as chief minister and deputy chief minister as they could not muster the requisite number of MLAs to prove majority in a Supreme Court-ordered floor test. (ANI)

