After MLA's threat, Pragya reminds Cong of anti-Sikh riots

  • Bhopal
  • Updated: 30-11-2019 17:08 IST
  • Created: 30-11-2019 17:08 IST
After a Congress MLA threatened to `burn' her for her remarks praising Nathuram Godse, BJP MP Pragya Thakur hit back on Saturday, saying Congressmen have "experience" of burning people during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. Thakur is in the midst of a row over her remark about Godse, Mahatma Gandhi's assassin, during a discussion in the Lok Sabha on November 27 which left the BJP red-faced.

On Thursday, Congress MLA from Biaora in Madhya Pradesh Govardhan Dangi blasted Thakur for her statement, and went on to say that "we not only burnt her effigy, if she comes here, we will burn her too". The video of the speech went viral, forcing Dangi to apologise.

Joining battle, Thakur tweeted on Saturday, "Congressmen have old experience of burning people, from the Sikhs in 1984 to Naina Sahni (victim of 1995 `tandoor murder in Delhi) in the tandoor. @RahulGandhi termed (me) terrorist and his MLA Govardhan Dangi will burn me. So, I am reaching Biaora at his residence in Multanpura at 4 pm on December 8, 2019. Burn me." In another tweet, she said called Dangi a close associate of senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, whom she defeated in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Bhopal, and a propagator of "Rahul Gandhi's and Kamal Nath government's idea of non-violence"..

