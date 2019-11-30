International Development News
Development News Edition

JKNPP leader claims withdrawal of his security cover

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jammu
  • |
  • Updated: 30-11-2019 18:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-11-2019 18:32 IST
JKNPP leader claims withdrawal of his security cover

Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party (JKNPP) chairman and former minister Harsh Dev Singh claimed on Saturday that his security has been withdrawn by a "biased administration" in an apparent move to restrict his movement. Singh alleged that it was the political affiliations rather than threat perception which formed the basis for security categorization of political persons in the Union Territory and urged for direct intervention of President Ram Nath Kovind in view of "gravity of the matter".

He said despite being a legislator for 18 years and presently heading a recognized political party, he has been divested of his security as a part of "political conspiracy". "As the head of a recognized political party, I had to visit various parts and constituencies which did not find favour with a biased and hostile administration," he said, claiming that several "small-time workers" of the BJP had been provided security vehicles and a paraphernalia of security personnel on political considerations.

Accusing the government of playing "petty politics", Singh alleged that those highlighting the "omissions and commissions" of the ruling dispensation were being divested of their security as a measure of "political vendetta". "Earlier, the leaders of opposition despite their nationalistic credentials had been placed under house arrest for nearly two months in Jammu region as well without citing any cogent and justifiable reason for their preventive detention. "And now they had been cherry picked for withdrawal of security which continued to be provided to the blue-eyed political activists and workers of the ruling party (BJP)," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 to have time jump of 10 years, New cast revealed

London Bridge shooting: British police shoot man; 'number of people' injured

Outlander Season 5 synopsis revealed, Twitter account posts intimate image of Jamie-Claire

UPDATE 4-British police shoot man at London Bridge after stabbing - source

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

My 7 is bigger than yours: Rajasthan Royals trolls Yasir Shah

Indian Premier League IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals on Saturday trolled Pakistans Yasir Shah after Steve Smith became the fastest batsman to register 7,000 runs in the Test cricket. During the first Test at Brisbane, Shah dismissed Smith a...

Four accused in Hyd vet's murder remanded to judicial custody

Amid high drama with a large crowd facing off against police, the four accused in the rape and murder of a woman veterinarian here were sent to judicial custody for 14 days on Saturday. The executive magistrate passed the order at the Sha...

UPDATE 3-Hong Kong seniors rally to back students as activists decry police actions

Secondary school students and retirees joined forces to protest in Hong Kong on Saturday, the first of several weekend rallies planned across the city, as pro-democracy activists vowed to battle what they say are police brutality and unlawf...

DPIIT invites applications for first-ever National Startup Awards 2020

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade DPIIT on Friday invited applications for the first-ever National Startup Awards here. The National Startup Awards seek to recognize and reward outstanding startups and ecosystem en...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019