International Development News
Development News Edition

BJP says will bring adjournment motion in Delhi Assembly to discuss unauthorised colonies

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 30-11-2019 19:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-11-2019 19:46 IST
BJP says will bring adjournment motion in Delhi Assembly to discuss unauthorised colonies

The BJP will bring an adjournment motion in the coming session of Delhi Assembly to discuss the issue of unauthorised colonies in the national capital, Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta said on Saturday. Gupta alleged that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been making "false" statements about the BJP-led Centre's intent to regularise unauthorised colonies and trying to "mislead" people.

Kejriwal has doubted the central government's intention to regularise unauthorised colonies and asked residents of the settlements to not believe announcements until their properties are registered. "BJP MLAs will come up with an adjournment motion. We will challenge the Delhi government to discuss and debate the issue of ownership rights being given to unauthorised colony residents, and do not use marshals on the opposition," Gupta said at a press conference.

He said the central government will start the registration process from December 16. Gupta said no arrangement has been made to handle the rush of property owners seeking registry of their properties at sub-registrar offices, and demanded that the Delhi government open special counters for it.

The BJP has four MLAs in the 70-member Delhi Assembly. The AAP dominates the House with 61 legislators. The AAP government has said it will bring two bills for setting up skill and entrepreneurship, and sports university in Delhi, in the two-day session beginning on December 2.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 to have time jump of 10 years, New cast revealed

London Bridge shooting: British police shoot man; 'number of people' injured

Outlander Season 5 synopsis revealed, Twitter account posts intimate image of Jamie-Claire

UPDATE 4-British police shoot man at London Bridge after stabbing - source

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Apple says to 'carefully' examine Crimea map controversy

Moscow, Nov 30 AFP Apple said on Saturday it was going to carefully examine its controversial decision to show the annexed Crimea peninsula as part of Russia on maps and weather apps which has caused an outcry in Ukraine. Russian lawmakers ...

India and Japan call upon Pak to take resolute and irreversible action against terror networks and fully comply with international commitments.

India and Japan call upon Pak to take resolute and irreversible action against terror networks and fully comply with international commitments....

Haryana Cong alleges Rs 5,000 cr 'mining scam' under Khattar-led govt; demands probe

The Haryana Congress on Saturday alleged that a mining scam of Rs 5,000 crore had taken place during the previous BJP-led government in the state and demanded a probe by a sitting high court judge. The main opposition party in the state als...

Man held for stabbing friend's mother-in-law

A 39-year-old man was arrested on Saturday from Pathankot for allegedly attacking his friends mother-in-law with a knife here, police said. The accused has been identified as Vijay, a resident of Raghubir Nagar, they said.On Friday, a case ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019