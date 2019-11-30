International Development News
Keeping aside ego key to running coalition govt: Former Goa CM

  • PTI
  • |
  • Panaji
  • |
  • Updated: 30-11-2019 21:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-11-2019 21:28 IST
Keeping aside ego key to running coalition govt: Former Goa CM

Senior Goa Congress leader and former chief minister Digambar Kamat on Saturday congratulated Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and said keeping aside "personal egos, high-handedness and self-centric aspirations" were key to running a successful coalition government. Thackeray is chief of a Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP coalition which was formed after his party broke ties with the BJP following the October Assembly polls in Maharashtra.

Kamat, now leader of opposition in the Goa Assembly, was CM of a coalition government between 2007-12. "Personal egos, high-handedness and self centric aspirations need to be kept aside to run a successful coalition government. I have experienced it and completed my five year term as CM," Kamat said.

"I am confident the alliance government of Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena, supported by other like minded parties, will work effectively with the common minimum programme," he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

