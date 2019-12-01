Merkel's CDU says want to work with new leaders of Germany's SPD

Germany's conservative Christian Democrats (CDU) want to work with the new leaders of the Social Democrats (SPD) in their federal coalition, the CDU's general secretary said on Saturday.

"We want to rule Germany well. We have created a foundation for this between the conservatives and the SPD. Nothing has changed in this foundation," Paul Ziemiak said.

Those who oppose the coalition with Merkel's conservatives won a vote for the leadership of the SPD earlier in the day, raising big questions over the future of the government.

