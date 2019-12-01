UK PM Johnson's Conservatives see lead narrow to 15 points -Opinium poll

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party saw its lead over the opposition Labour Party narrow over the past week but it remains wide at 15 points, the Observer newspaper said, citing a poll by Opinium.

Support for the Conservatives stood at 46%, down one point, while Labour rose by three points to 31%, the Observer said.

Opinium polled 2,018 people between Nov. 27 and Nov. 29, the day of an attack by a man who killed two people before being shot dead by police on London Bridge. (Writing by William Schomberg; editing by Costas Pitas)

