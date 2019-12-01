International Development News
Development News Edition

Cong's Patole set to be Maha Speaker as BJP nominee withdraws

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 01-12-2019 10:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-12-2019 10:24 IST
Cong's Patole set to be Maha Speaker as BJP nominee withdraws
Congress leader Nana Patole. Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Nana Patole is all set to become Speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly as BJP candidate Kisan Kathore withdrew his nomination on Sunday. The deadline to withdraw the nomination was 10 am on Sunday.

The Congress on Saturday announced party MLA Patole as the candidate of the ruling Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP alliance for the election to state Assembly Speaker's post, while the BJP named Kathore as its nominee. Patole represents the Sakoli Assembly segment in Vidarbha, while Kathore is from Murbad in Thane district. This is the fourth term as an MLA for both.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government passed the floor test in the state Assembly on Saturday. Altogether 169 MLAs voted in favor of the motion of confidence after the BJP, which has 105 MLAs, staged a walkout before the headcount began in the 288-member House.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Study creates bacteria that consume carbon dioxide for growth

Song Hye-Kyo outshines Song Joong-Ki in career, Is Park Bo-gum responsible for their split?

Peaky Blinders Season 6: More on Stephen Graham, Julia Roberts’ joining the series

WIDER IMAGE-Rising seas threaten early end for sinking village in Philippines

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

MG Motor retails 3,239 Hector units in November

MG Motor India on Sunday said it has retailed 3,239 Hector units in November. The sustained momentum highlights how our debut offering in India continues to win the hearts of our customers, MG Motor India Director Sales Rakesh Sidana said i...

PM greets BSF on its raising day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended greetings to Border Security Force personnel on the organisations 55th raiding day. Greetings to all BSF personnel and their families on BSFs Raising Day. This force has been diligently protec...

Interstate gang selling adulterated liquor with fake labels busted, 3 nabbed

The Uttar Pradesh Police has busted an interstate gang allegedly involved in smuggling and selling adulterated liquor as branded drinks after repackaging them in bottles imitating original products. Police said they have arrested three memb...

Three minors killed in road accident in Delhi

Three minors, who were speeding on a scooter without wearing helmets, met with a fatal accident after their vehicle rammed into a pole near Delhi Gate area here, police said on Sunday. The deceased were identified as Mohammad Saad, Osama an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019