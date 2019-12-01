International Development News
Development News Edition

Nana Patole of Cong elected Speaker as BJP withdraws candidate

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 01-12-2019 17:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-12-2019 17:03 IST
Nana Patole of Cong elected Speaker as BJP withdraws candidate

Senior Congress MLA Nana Patole was on Sunday elected unopposed as the Speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly after the BJP withdrew its candidate Kisan Kathore. Pro-tem speaker Dilip Walse Patil made the announcement in the Assembly after which Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and some senior MLAs escorted Patole, 57, to the Speaker's chair.

Thackeray and BJP legislature party leader Devendra Fadnavis lauded Patole's work as legislator and farmers' leader. The BJP said it has withdrawn the nomination of Kathore to maintain the state's tradition of electing the Speaker unanimously.

"I am happy that the son of a farmer has occupied this post," Thackeray said. Patole had quit the Congress and won 2014 Lok Sabha election on a BJP ticket but returned to the party in December 2017 citing differences with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Fadnavis.

Minister Jayant Patil of the NCP said he appreciates the spirit of understanding shown by the opposition BJP in withdrawing their candidate and ensuring that Patole is elected unopposed. Patole succeeds Haribhau Bagade of the BJP who was the Speaker during 2014-2019 when Fadnavis was the CM.

Patole represents Sakoli Assembly segment in Vidarbha, while Kathore is from Murbad in Thane district. This is the fourth term as an MLA for both. The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government passed the floor test in the state Assembly on Saturday.

Altogether 169 MLAs voted in favour of the motion of confidence after the BJP, which has 105 MLAs, staged a walkout before the head count began in the 288-member House. Patole's election has given Vidarbha region the prestigious post of speaker for the first time in last two decades.

Born in Sakoli tehsil of Bhandara district in Vidarbha in a government officers family in 1962, Patole started his public life as university representative in 1987 from Nagpur University. After completing his graduation in commerce, he joined the Congress and became Bhandara Zilla parishad member in 1991. He first entered the Assembly in 1999 and went on to win the 2004 and 2009 state elections as well.

Patole won his fourth term from Sakoli Assembly seat by defeating close aide of Fadnavis and the then minister of state Parinay Phuke in the recent election.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo outshines Song Joong-Ki in career, Is Park Bo-gum responsible for their split?

Study creates bacteria that consume carbon dioxide for growth

New rodent fossil reveals how middle ear may have evolved: Study

Peaky Blinders Season 6: More on Stephen Graham, Julia Roberts’ joining the series

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, pope condemns 'virus' of consumerism

Pope Francis on Sunday urged people to resist the excesses of consumerism in the period leading up to Christmas, calling it a virus that attacks faith and offends the needy. When you live for things, things are never enough, greed grows, ot...

Rao describes the incident as ghastly; Assures all help

Rao describes the incident as ghastly Assures all helpto the family of the veterinarian. CMO statement....

Will come back, says Fadnavis after Thackeray's jibe in war of raillery between treasury, Oppn in Assembly

The Maharashtra Assembly on Sunday witnessed verbal swordplay between Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his predecessor Devendra Fadnavis as the former taunted that he was in the House though he never said Me punha yein I will come back, ...

Rains lash many parts of TN, more likely; one dead in city

Rains lashed many parts of Tamil Nadu and neighbouring Puducherry with the North-East monsoon in the last 24 hours claiming one life in the state capital, even as the Met office predicted more showers in the next two days. Various parts of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019