Goa NCP MLA rejects Sena prediction on Maha-style govt change

A couple of days after Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said there would be a "big movement" in the political circles of Goa, similar to the coming together of non-BJP forces to form government in Maharashtra, the coastal state's lone NCP MLA Churchill Alemao rejected the prediction. Incidentally, the NCP in Maharashtra under the leadership of veteran Sharad Pawar was the prime mover in the political realignment in the neighboring state that led to the formation of a coalition government, also involving the Shiv Sena and Congress, led by Uddhav Thackeray.

Raut, after meeting and speaking to some non-BJP Goa MLAs, on Friday had said: "you will soon see big movement in Goa where a (BJP) government is founded on immoral grounds". Churchill, MLA from Benaulim, told reporters in south Goa on Sunday Chief Minister Pramod Sawant was "performing well" and was representing "a larger section of Goa society".

"I don't favor any change in government at this time. I have not got any communication from Sharad Pawar on this (realignment). If he contacts me, I will tell him what has to be told," Alemao said.

In the 40-member Goa Assembly, the BJP has 27 MLAs, a majority it acquired after 10 Congress legislators crossed over, and Alemao has not extended support to the Sawant government.

