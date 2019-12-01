World News Roundup: Hundreds march in Hong Kong against use of tear gas; city braces for further protests

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Hundreds march in Hong Kong against the use of tear gas; city braces for further protests

Hundreds of protesters in Hong Kong, including many families with children, marched on Sunday in protest against police use of tear gas as the Asian financial hub geared up for further anti-government demonstrations following a week of calm. Carrying yellow balloons and waving banners that read "No tear gas, save our children", the protesters streamed through the city's central business district towards government headquarters on the main Hong Kong island. Three marches are planned for Sunday and all have been approved by authorities. On Saturday, secondary school students and retirees joined forces to protest against what they called police brutality and unlawful arrests. Pope condemns Iraq's 'harsh' crackdown on protesters

Pope Francis on Sunday criticized Iraq's crackdown on anti-government protests, which have led to the deaths of more than 400 people since they erupted in Baghdad and other cities in October. "I am following the situation in Iraq with concern. It is with pain that I have learned of the protest demonstrations of the past days that were met with a harsh response, causing tens of victims," Francis said at his weekly Sunday blessing and message. Rattled by journalist murder probe, Malta's ruling party meets to decide PM's future

Lawmakers from Malta's ruling Labour Party met on Sunday to decide the future of Prime Minister Joseph Muscat amid a crisis sparked by the investigation into a murdered journalist. Pressure grew both within and outside the party for him to quit after the probe into the 2017 car bomb killing of anti-corruption journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia led to charges on Saturday against a prominent businessman with alleged ties to ministers and senior officials. UK Labour leader Corbyn would stop arms sales to Saudi Arabia for use in Yemen

Britain's Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn said on Sunday he would stop arms sales to Saudi Arabia for use in Yemen if he wins an election this month. "Labour will stop arms sales to Saudi Arabia for use in Yemen and work to end the war there, not actively support it as the Conservative government has done," Corbyn said in a speech setting out Labour's foreign policy objectives. British PM vows to strengthen prison sentences after London attack

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday he would strengthen prison sentences, vowing to boost security after an attack in the British capital by a man convicted of terrorism who was released early from prison. With less than two weeks before Britain heads to the polls, law and order has raced to the top of the election agenda after Usman Khan, wearing a fake suicide vest and wielding knives, killed two people on Friday before being shot dead by police. As sea engulfs coastline, Indonesians pay high price to shield homes

Indonesian fisherman Miskan says the once-abundant catches he used to enjoy have been dwindling in recent years on this stretch of the Java Sea. His meager income is being further strained by having to borrow cash to shore up his home against lapping waves coming further inland on this vulnerable coastline. Australia's Weeks says hope helped him survive Taliban captivity

Timothy Weeks, the Australian academic released by the Taliban in November after being kept hostage for more than three years, said on Sunday that hope helped him survive the ordeal. Weeks and U.S. citizen Kevin King were freed by the Taliban in return for the release of three Taliban commanders. The two were kidnapped in August 2016 outside Kabul's American University of Afghanistan where they worked. Nineteen people killed in bus crash in Russia's far east: local government

Nineteen passengers died when a bus skidded off a bridge in Russia's far east on Sunday and plunged into a river, local government said. "According to updated information, 19 people died, 21 have various injuries," the local government for the Zabaikalsk region said in a statement. Senior German conservatives: no talks on coalition deal after SPD vote

The future of Germany's ruling coalition looked shaky after the election of new leaders of the Social Democrats (SPD) who are demanding a shift in policies, but several senior conservatives on Sunday ruled out talks to renegotiate a governing agreement. Two fierce critics of the coalition with Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives - Norbert Walter-Borjans and Saskia Esken - won a vote for leadership of Social Democrats on Saturday. Islamic State detainee arrested on her return to Ireland from Turkey

An Irish citizen aligned to Islamic State deported from Turkey along with her two-year-old daughter was arrested on her return to Dublin on Sunday on suspicion of terrorist offenses, Irish police said. Ireland agreed to repatriate Lisa Smith, 38, and her two-year-old daughter after Ankara began deporting foreign citizens linked to Islamic State earlier this month.

