International Development News
Development News Edition

World News Roundup: Hundreds march in Hong Kong against use of tear gas; city braces for further protests

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 01-12-2019 18:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-12-2019 18:25 IST
World News Roundup: Hundreds march in Hong Kong against use of tear gas; city braces for further protests
Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Hundreds march in Hong Kong against the use of tear gas; city braces for further protests

Hundreds of protesters in Hong Kong, including many families with children, marched on Sunday in protest against police use of tear gas as the Asian financial hub geared up for further anti-government demonstrations following a week of calm. Carrying yellow balloons and waving banners that read "No tear gas, save our children", the protesters streamed through the city's central business district towards government headquarters on the main Hong Kong island. Three marches are planned for Sunday and all have been approved by authorities. On Saturday, secondary school students and retirees joined forces to protest against what they called police brutality and unlawful arrests. Pope condemns Iraq's 'harsh' crackdown on protesters

Pope Francis on Sunday criticized Iraq's crackdown on anti-government protests, which have led to the deaths of more than 400 people since they erupted in Baghdad and other cities in October. "I am following the situation in Iraq with concern. It is with pain that I have learned of the protest demonstrations of the past days that were met with a harsh response, causing tens of victims," Francis said at his weekly Sunday blessing and message. Rattled by journalist murder probe, Malta's ruling party meets to decide PM's future

Lawmakers from Malta's ruling Labour Party met on Sunday to decide the future of Prime Minister Joseph Muscat amid a crisis sparked by the investigation into a murdered journalist. Pressure grew both within and outside the party for him to quit after the probe into the 2017 car bomb killing of anti-corruption journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia led to charges on Saturday against a prominent businessman with alleged ties to ministers and senior officials. UK Labour leader Corbyn would stop arms sales to Saudi Arabia for use in Yemen

Britain's Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn said on Sunday he would stop arms sales to Saudi Arabia for use in Yemen if he wins an election this month. "Labour will stop arms sales to Saudi Arabia for use in Yemen and work to end the war there, not actively support it as the Conservative government has done," Corbyn said in a speech setting out Labour's foreign policy objectives. British PM vows to strengthen prison sentences after London attack

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday he would strengthen prison sentences, vowing to boost security after an attack in the British capital by a man convicted of terrorism who was released early from prison. With less than two weeks before Britain heads to the polls, law and order has raced to the top of the election agenda after Usman Khan, wearing a fake suicide vest and wielding knives, killed two people on Friday before being shot dead by police. As sea engulfs coastline, Indonesians pay high price to shield homes

Indonesian fisherman Miskan says the once-abundant catches he used to enjoy have been dwindling in recent years on this stretch of the Java Sea. His meager income is being further strained by having to borrow cash to shore up his home against lapping waves coming further inland on this vulnerable coastline. Australia's Weeks says hope helped him survive Taliban captivity

Timothy Weeks, the Australian academic released by the Taliban in November after being kept hostage for more than three years, said on Sunday that hope helped him survive the ordeal. Weeks and U.S. citizen Kevin King were freed by the Taliban in return for the release of three Taliban commanders. The two were kidnapped in August 2016 outside Kabul's American University of Afghanistan where they worked. Nineteen people killed in bus crash in Russia's far east: local government

Nineteen passengers died when a bus skidded off a bridge in Russia's far east on Sunday and plunged into a river, local government said. "According to updated information, 19 people died, 21 have various injuries," the local government for the Zabaikalsk region said in a statement. Senior German conservatives: no talks on coalition deal after SPD vote

The future of Germany's ruling coalition looked shaky after the election of new leaders of the Social Democrats (SPD) who are demanding a shift in policies, but several senior conservatives on Sunday ruled out talks to renegotiate a governing agreement. Two fierce critics of the coalition with Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives - Norbert Walter-Borjans and Saskia Esken - won a vote for leadership of Social Democrats on Saturday. Islamic State detainee arrested on her return to Ireland from Turkey

An Irish citizen aligned to Islamic State deported from Turkey along with her two-year-old daughter was arrested on her return to Dublin on Sunday on suspicion of terrorist offenses, Irish police said. Ireland agreed to repatriate Lisa Smith, 38, and her two-year-old daughter after Ankara began deporting foreign citizens linked to Islamic State earlier this month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo outshines Song Joong-Ki in career, Is Park Bo-gum responsible for their split?

Study creates bacteria that consume carbon dioxide for growth

New rodent fossil reveals how middle ear may have evolved: Study

Peaky Blinders Season 6: More on Stephen Graham, Julia Roberts’ joining the series

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

People News Roundup: Brazil's president accuses actor DiCaprio of financing Amazon fires, offers no evidence

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Brazils president accuses actor DiCaprio of financing Amazon fires, offers no evidenceBrazilian President Jair Bolsonaro claimed on Friday that Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio financed f...

US Domestic News Summary: U.S. panel sets deadline for Trump to decide participation in impeachment hearings

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. U.S. panel sets deadline for Trump to decide participation in impeachment hearingsA U.S. congressional panel on Friday gave President Donald Trump one week to say whether his legal ...

Health News Roundup: China to use drug bulk-buy program to close price gap

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. China to use drug bulk-buy program to close the price gapChina will use its national drug bulk-buy scheme to lower the price of drugs currently sold at higher prices compared with other ...

World News Roundup: Hundreds march in Hong Kong against use of tear gas; city braces for further protests

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Hundreds march in Hong Kong against the use of tear gas city braces for further protestsHundreds of protesters in Hong Kong, including many families with children, marched on Sunday in pr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019