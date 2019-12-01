No complaint of food and work crisis during 'Janatar Darbar': Biplab Kumar Deb

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Sunday said he has not received any complaint of food and work crisis from people during his latest 'Janatar Darbar' (public court) in Dhalai district. He had interacted with people at Dhanyaramkarbaripara, a remote hamlet, in the district on Saturday.

"There was no complaint on crisis of food or work from anyone who came with their grievances at the Janatar Darbar," Deb said in a statement, issued by the Chief Minister's Office. The 'Janatar Darbar' is a means of direct communication between the people and the Chief Minister.

According to the statement, Deb also said some individuals, who had earlier earned 'commission' from common people, are now trying to frame 'fake stories' on crisis of food and work. Deb's remarks came after the opposition Congress and CPI(M) had alleged that due to unemployment and starvation, a couple had recently poisoned their two children and committed suicide in West Tripura district.

Deb said Tripura has been progressing due to 'double engine' effect as the BJP is at the helm of affairs both in the state and at the Centre. "We have achieved good results with our tax and non- tax income generation drive. The country faces certain (economic) problems which are part of the global (economic) slowdown but we will overcome these soon," he said in a programme, organised by the All Tripura Government Doctors' Association (ATGDA) on Sunday.

During the past twenty months, the state government was able to obtain Rs 2,427 crore extra fund from the Centre, he said, adding that his government implemented the 7th CPC recommendations for employees and officers of Tripura. "We are now looking for private investments for the purpose of infrastructure building," he said.

During the Left Front regime, about 3 crore man-days of MGNREGA programme could be generated but this has now increased to 4 crore.

