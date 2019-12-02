International Development News
Development News Edition

Evo Morales victim of 'coup d'etat,' says Mexican president

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mexico City
  • |
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 04:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 04:09 IST
Evo Morales victim of 'coup d'etat,' says Mexican president
Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (file photo) Image Credit: ANI

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has that former Bolivian leader Evo Morales was the "victim of a coup d'etat". Speaking to a crowd of supporters in Mexico City on Sunday, the leftist president, nicknamed AMLO, recalled his government's decision to accept Morales as an asylum seeker while discussing Mexico's foreign policy.

"Evo was the victim of a coup d'etat! And from Mexico, we tell the world, 'Yes to democracy, no to militarism!'" AMLO said during the rally in the central Plaza del Zocalo. It marked the first time that Lopez Obrador, who has been in office for a year, spoke directly about the circumstances that led to Morales's departure from Bolivia.

Morales resigned on November 10 amid swelling protests over what political opponents said was his rigging of October 20 elections. He fled to Mexico the following day after losing the support of the military and police, claiming to be the victim of a coup.

While echoing Morales's claim Sunday, AMLO called the exiled leader "our brother, who represents with dignity the majority of indigenous people of Bolivia". Morales has yet to meet publicly with Lopez Obrador. He was welcomed on arrival to Mexico by Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Axis Bank more than doubles loan provisions for troubled sectors

Bharti Airtel announces hike in mobile call, data charges from Dec 3.

Thousands take to the streets in Hong Kong in fresh round of protests

Health News Roundup: China to use drug bulk-buy program to close price gap

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Doncic leads as Mavericks ends Lakers' winning streak

Luka Doncic had 27 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds, and the visiting Dallas Mavericks snapped the Los Angeles Lakers 10-game winning streak with a 114-100 victory on Sunday. Doncic scored 21 of his points in the second half as the Mave...

UPDATE 1-Australia says China is holding detained writer in 'unacceptable' conditions

Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne said on Monday a Chinese-born Australian writer was being held by Beijing in unacceptable conditions, including daily interrogations while shackled. Yang Hengjun, a former Chinese diplomat turned onl...

NFL roundup: Ravens sink 49ers on last-play FG

Justin Tucker drilled a 49-yard field goal on the final play of the game Sunday afternoon, giving the Baltimore Ravens a 20-17 home victory for their eighth straight win. Tuckers successful kick was his second of the day and his 38th straig...

Bucs rout Jaguars as Foles benched for Minshew

Linebacker Devin White intercepted a pass to set up a score and then returned a fumble for a touchdown, as the visiting Tampa Bay Buccaneers built a 25-point halftime lead and held off the Gardner Minshew-led Jacksonville Jaguars 28-11 on S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019