Telangana rape accused need to be lynched: Jaya Bachchan

Rajya Sabha lawmaker Jaya Bachchan on Monday said that the accused in rape and murder of veterinary doctor should be brought in public and lynched.

"People now want the government to give a proper and definite answer. These types of people [the accused in rape case] need to be brought in public and lynched," Bachchan said in the Upper House.

A veterinarian was brutally gang-raped and killed by four persons before they burned her body in Telangana's Shamshabad last week. The accused have been arrested by the Cyberabad police. (ANI)

