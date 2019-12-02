Trump says he will restore tariffs on Brazil, Argentina metal imports- Tweet

U.S. President Donald Trump said in tweet on Monday that he will immediately restore tariffs on U.S. steel and aluminum imports from Brazil and Argentina.

Trump also urged the Federal Reserve to prevent countries from taking advantage of a strong dollar by devaluing their currencies.

"Lower Rates & Loosen - Fed!" - Trump said in a tweet. (Writing by Toby Chopra; Editing by Alison Williams)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)