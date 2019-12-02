Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Britain's electoral law not fit for purpose, says regulator

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 17:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 17:03 IST
UPDATE 2-Britain's electoral law not fit for purpose, says regulator

Laws governing the upcoming British election are not fit for purpose and steps by Facebook and Google to increase transparency around digital adverts are not a substitute for reform, the Electoral Commission said. The regulator has called for more powers to ensure online campaign material is clearly labelled, prohibit spending by foreign organisations and increase the amount it can levy as a maximum fine to those who break the rules.

But promised legislation has not materialised ahead of the Dec. 12 election. "We think electoral law needs to be reformed. That hasn't happened, so we are continuing to run this election with laws that aren't fit for purpose," Louise Edwards, director of regulation at the Electoral Commission, told Reuters.

"There are definitely going to be things that we would rather see done differently, better and more transparently for the voter that won't be, because the law hasn't been updated." In May the government pledged to safeguard elections through new legislation, including a requirement for a digital imprint on election material. But the government's proposals have yet to become law.

Pressure on social media platforms over their handling of political advertising is mounting ahead of the U.S. presidential election in 2020, and Facebook has stood by its policy to allow political ads, even as rival Twitter has banned them. To improve transparency, Facebook and Google have introduced databases which allow users to see who has spent on which political adverts. However, the Electoral Commission doesn't believe that such steps remove the need for legal reform.

"We should have legislation in place, and not rely on individual company policies, because those individual company policies are not the same of what the legal definition (of political advertising) is," Edwards said. As an example, anti-Brexit campaign group Best for Britain has placed adverts on Google for a tactical voting website which advises who people should vote for to keep out their local Conservative candidate.

This is considered political advertising under British law and appears in Facebook's ad library, but Google has not included it in its database, as it does not promote the election of one specific candidate or party. "Our focus for the upcoming election is transparency to show voters who is purchasing election ads about candidates and political parties," a Google spokesman said.

"We remain committed to different approaches to improve transparency around ads, including so-called issue ads, and will have more to share in the future."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Axis Bank more than doubles loan provisions for troubled sectors

Bharti Airtel announces hike in mobile call, data charges from Dec 3.

UPDATE 1-Trump faces two deadlines as U.S. Congress ramps up impeachment focus

Thousands take to the streets in Hong Kong in fresh round of protests

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump says he will restore tariffs on Brazil, Argentina metal imports- Tweet

U.S. President Donald Trump said in tweet on Monday that he will immediately restore tariffs on U.S. steel and aluminum imports from Brazil and Argentina.Trump also urged the Federal Reserve to prevent countries from taking advantage of a s...

CORRECTED-Parisians line up to mourn 13 soldiers killed in Mali

Hundreds of Parisians lined the streets of Paris on Monday to pay their respects to 13 French soldiers killed in Mali last week as hearses bearing their flag-draped coffins crossed the heart of the city.The soldiers died when their helicopt...

Railways operating ratio in 2017-18 was 98.44 pc, worst in 10 years: CAG

The Indian Railways recorded an operating ratio of 98.44 percent in 2017-18 which is the worst in the previous 10 years, the Comptroller and Auditor General CAG has said in a report tabled in Parliament on Monday. A measure of expenditure a...

HC asks Kolkata hospital to compensate kin of girl who died

The Calcutta High Court on Monday directed a private super-specialty hospital here to pay Rs 5 lakh as compensation to the family of a girl who died following a botched up operation. Upholding an order of compensation of Rs 5 lakh given by...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019