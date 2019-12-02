PM Modi wishes Nepalese counterpart Oli speedy recovery

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has wished his Nepalese counterpart K P Sharma Oli a speedy recovery following his recent surgery, official sources said on Monday.

Modi, in a letter to Oli, offered him all possible help and assistance for further medical attention and advice on behalf of the government and people of India.

67-year-old Oli underwent an appendicitis surgery last week amid growing concerns over his worsening renal health.

