Lanka-India bilateral ties revitalised, will maintain warm relations with New Delhi: Prez Gotabaya

  PTI
  • |
  Colombo
  • |
  Updated: 02-12-2019 19:30 IST
  • |
  Created: 02-12-2019 19:17 IST
Sri Lanka's newly-elected President Gotabaya Rajapaksa said on Monday that his recent visit to India, his first foreign trip, has revitalized the historical ties between the two countries, vowing that Colombo will maintain a warm and mutually beneficial relationship in all aspects with New Delhi. President Rajapaksa arrived in New Delhi on Thursday on a three-day visit, his first overseas trip after storming to victory in Sri Lanka's presidential elections, the results of which were declared on November 17.

"After a very successful visit to India, the remarkable welcome, hospitality, and respect accorded by Narendra Modi & Govt have revitalized the historical bond between India & LKA," the President said in a tweet on Monday. "I look forward to maintaining warm and mutually beneficial bilateral relations in all aspects," he said.

India offered a USD 400 million credit line to Sri Lanka for the development of its infrastructure and economy during President Rajapaksa's visit to New Delhi. Prime Minister Modi also announced another USD 50 million credit line to help improve security in Sri Lanka following Easter Sunday suicide bombings that killed more than 250 people. India already is providing counter-insurgency training to Sri Lankan police officers.

Rajapaksa, a former defense secretary who is credited with ending the country's long civil war, was sworn in as the island nation's new president on November 18, a day after he won the closely fought presidential election.

