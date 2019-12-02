Brazil's Bolsonaro says confident Trump will listen to tariff concerns

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Monday he is almost certain U.S. President Trump will listen to Brazil's economic concerns after Trump said earlier he would re-impose tariffs on Brazilian and Argentine steel and aluminum.

"Their economy is not comparable with ours, it's many times bigger. I don't see this as retaliation," Bolsonaro said in a radio interview with Brazil's Radio Itatiaia.

"I'm going to call him so that he doesn't penalize us ... Our economy basically comes from commodities, it's what we've got. I hope that he understands and that he doesn't penalize us with this, and I'm almost certain he'll listen to us," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)