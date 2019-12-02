Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-Trump's metals tariff tweet roils Brazil, Argentina

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 19:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 19:30 IST
UPDATE 3-Trump's metals tariff tweet roils Brazil, Argentina
US President Donald Trump (file photo) Image Credit: ANI

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday said he would restore tariffs on U.S. steel and aluminum imports from Brazil and Argentina, surprising officials in the two South American countries and prompting them to seek explanations.

Emerging market stocks and the highly sensitive Mexican peso slid to session lows following Trump's vow, which came in an early morning post on Twitter that gave no other details on the planned trade action. Representatives for the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative could not be immediately reached for comment.

"Brazil and Argentina have been presiding over a massive devaluation of their currencies, which is not good for our farmers. Therefore, effective immediately, I will restore the Tariffs on all Steel & Aluminum that is shipped into the U.S. from those countries," Trump wrote. Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, an avowed Trump fan who has actively sought closer U.S. ties, said in a local radio interview that he did not think Trump's decision was a form of retaliation. However, he also expressed hope that Trump would show mercy to Brazil's commodity-based economy.

"I'm going to call him so that he doesn't penalize us," Bolsonaro said. "Our economy basically comes from commodities, it's what we've got. I hope that he understands and that he doesn't penalize us with this, and I'm almost certain he'll listen to us." Argentine Production Minister Dante Sica said Trump's announcement was "unexpected" and he was seeking talks with U.S. counterparts. Additionally, Argentina's Foreign Ministry said it will begin negotiations with the U.S. State Department.

Trump on Monday also urged the Federal Reserve to prevent countries from gaining an economic advantage by devaluing their currencies. "The Federal Reserve should likewise act so that countries, of which there are many, no longer take advantage of our strong dollar," Trump tweeted. "Lower Rates & Loosen - Fed!"

Trump has repeatedly urged the U.S. central bank to lower rates to below zero, arguing that negative rates in Europe and elsewhere give those countries a competitive advantage. However, Fed policymakers have been reluctant to take the unorthodox policy steps tried by other global central banks. The U.S. central bank's policymaking committee holds its next meeting on Dec 10-11.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Axis Bank more than doubles loan provisions for troubled sectors

Bharti Airtel announces hike in mobile call, data charges from Dec 3.

UPDATE 1-Trump faces two deadlines as U.S. Congress ramps up impeachment focus

Health News Roundup: China to use drug bulk-buy program to close price gap

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 4-Trump's metals tariff tweet roils Brazil, Argentina

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday said he would restore tariffs on U.S. steel and aluminum imports from Brazil and Argentina, surprising officials in the two South American countries who sought explanations.Emerging market stocks and th...

Pompeo: Impeachment work should pause while Trump is abroad

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo blasted the House on Monday for scheduling impeachment hearings while President Donald Trump is abroad. Pompeo said its very unfortunate for the House Judiciary Committee to hold its hearing Wednesday at the s...

Kejriwal seeks HM Amit Shah's help for safer Delhi to women, bats for speedy trial of rape cases

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday sought the cooperation and help of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to make Delhi a safer place for women. Taking about judiciary, Kejriwal said that there are many pending rape cases, and demanded swif...

BJP's K C Ramamurthy likely to be elected unopposed to RS

With the Congress and JDS not fielding candidates, BJPs K C Ramamurthy is most likely to be elected unopposed to the lone Rajya Sabha seat from Karnataka going for bypolls, official sources said on Monday. Monday was the last date to file ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019