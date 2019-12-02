Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ex-BJP MLA seeks probe in Mumbai-Nagpur expressway project

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 19:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 19:45 IST
Ex-BJP MLA seeks probe in Mumbai-Nagpur expressway project

Former BJP MLA Anil Gote has demanded a thorough inquiry into alleged irregularities in implementation of the Mumbai-Nagpur expressway project 'Samruddhi Mahamarg' in Maharashtra. In an open letter dated November 30, he said a three- judge committee should look into irregularities in land acquisition for the entire project, which will pass through 10 districts.

The ambitious 704km road project, which aims to reduce travel time between Mumbai and Nagpur to just eight hours from around 16 now, was considered a pet project of former BJP chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. The Rs 46,000-crore expressway, also called Samruddhi Mahamarg (prosperity corridor), is being implemented by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC).

The former BJP leader has sought an inquiry against retired IAS officer Radheshyam Mopalwar, who has been involved in land acquisition process for the super communication expressway. Gote, a former MLA from Dhule, said, "I had submitted some documentary proofs of alleged involvement of Radheshyam Mopalwar in illegal acquisition of land to the PMO office.

"As per my information, seven reminders were sent to the then Maharashtra chief secretary, who, however, did not respond to them. It is imperative now to reveal the name of the person who backed the then chief secretary in not responding to PMO reminders." Mopalwar is vice-chairman and managing director of MSRDC. In 2017, he was briefly sent on leave after allegations of bribery surfaced against him in a separate case, but was later reinstated at the top post in the state-run corporation after nothing came out of an inquiry..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Axis Bank more than doubles loan provisions for troubled sectors

Bharti Airtel announces hike in mobile call, data charges from Dec 3.

UPDATE 1-Trump faces two deadlines as U.S. Congress ramps up impeachment focus

Health News Roundup: China to use drug bulk-buy program to close price gap

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Parliament passes bill to ban e-cigarettes

Parliament on Monday passed a bill that seeks to prohibit the production, trade, transport, storage and advertisement of electronic cigarettes in the country. The Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Bill, 2019, was passed in Rajya Sabha wi...

UPDATE 4-Trump's metals tariff tweet roils Brazil, Argentina

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday said he would restore tariffs on U.S. steel and aluminum imports from Brazil and Argentina, surprising officials in the two South American countries who sought explanations.Emerging market stocks and th...

HP: Male foetus found abandoned near Beas river in Manali

An abandoned male foetus was found in Manali in Himachal Pradeshs Kullu district on Monday, police said. The foetus was wrapped in a cloth lying along the banks of Beas river near Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Mountaineering in Manali, ...

UK group: Rabbi badly beaten in London, hate crimes on rise

London, Dec 2 AP A neighbourhood watch group that protects largely Jewish neighbourhoods in London says a visiting rabbi has been badly beaten by men shouting anti-Semitic abuse. The security group Shomrim said Monday that the rabbi was lef...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019