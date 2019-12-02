Ex-BJP MLA seeks probe in Mumbai-Nagpur expressway project

Former BJP MLA Anil Gote has demanded a thorough inquiry into alleged irregularities in implementation of the Mumbai-Nagpur expressway project 'Samruddhi Mahamarg' in Maharashtra. In an open letter dated November 30, he said a three- judge committee should look into irregularities in land acquisition for the entire project, which will pass through 10 districts.

The ambitious 704km road project, which aims to reduce travel time between Mumbai and Nagpur to just eight hours from around 16 now, was considered a pet project of former BJP chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. The Rs 46,000-crore expressway, also called Samruddhi Mahamarg (prosperity corridor), is being implemented by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC).

The former BJP leader has sought an inquiry against retired IAS officer Radheshyam Mopalwar, who has been involved in land acquisition process for the super communication expressway. Gote, a former MLA from Dhule, said, "I had submitted some documentary proofs of alleged involvement of Radheshyam Mopalwar in illegal acquisition of land to the PMO office.

"As per my information, seven reminders were sent to the then Maharashtra chief secretary, who, however, did not respond to them. It is imperative now to reveal the name of the person who backed the then chief secretary in not responding to PMO reminders." Mopalwar is vice-chairman and managing director of MSRDC. In 2017, he was briefly sent on leave after allegations of bribery surfaced against him in a separate case, but was later reinstated at the top post in the state-run corporation after nothing came out of an inquiry..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)