Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi LG has approved rejecting Nirbhaya case convict's mercy plea: Kejriwal

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 19:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 19:59 IST
Delhi LG has approved rejecting Nirbhaya case convict's mercy plea: Kejriwal

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal gave his approval on Monday to reject the mercy petition filed by one of the convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya murder case, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Monday.

The development comes a day after the Delhi government recommended to the LG rejection of the mercy petition of Vinay Sharma, one of the convicts facing the gallows for the gang rape and murder of a 23-year-old paramedic student.

"Today, we have received the LG's approval to reject the mercy petition (of Vinay Sharma) and today we will send our recommendations to the President," the chief minister said in the Delhi Assembly.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Axis Bank more than doubles loan provisions for troubled sectors

Bharti Airtel announces hike in mobile call, data charges from Dec 3.

UPDATE 1-Trump faces two deadlines as U.S. Congress ramps up impeachment focus

Health News Roundup: China to use drug bulk-buy program to close price gap

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Police rescue girl abducted from Udhampur, 1 arrested

A girl who was abducted by a youth in Jammu and Kashmirs Udhampur district has been rescued and the abductor was arrested on Monday, police said. Police teams raided several locations in Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab as the abductor was susp...

Hand over rapists to people, justice will be done: Nirbhaya's grandfather

The grandfather of Delhi gang rape-murder victim Nirbhaya Monday said those guilty of such crimes should be handed over to the people to do justice. In an apparent reaction to the recent rape and murder of a Hyderabad women on her way home ...

Contractor booked after fireman, labourer die in Pune cave-in

A case was registered against a contractor on Monday in connection with the death of a fireman and a labourer in a trench cave-in which took place a day earlier near Pune, police said. On Sunday evening, three fire-fighters were involved i...

Facebook to allow transfer of photos, videos to Google Photos

Facebook Inc said on Monday it has introduced an option to transfer photos and videos from the social media network directly to other services, starting with Google Photos. The option will be available to users in Ireland, with a worldwide ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019