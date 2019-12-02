Eknath Shinde defends invocation of late Dighe's name at oath

Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde on Monday defended taking oath as a minister in the party-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government by invoking late saffron leader Anand Dighe. Speaking at a function, Shinde, who represents Kopri-Pachpakhadi constituency in the city, dared anyone to approach court against his oath.

"I had taken the name of 'Dharmaveer' Anand Dighe while taking oath as a minister on November 28. If some people are approaching supreme court against this, let them do that. If asked to swear in again, I will invoke Dighe's name," he said.

Dighe was the Thane district unit chief of the Sena who wielded a massive clout till his death in 2001. Shinde was third leader from his party who took oath after party president and chief minister Uddhav Thackeray last Thursday.

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil had said the swearing-in of the Uddhav Thackeray ministry was illegal as it went beyond the prescribed format. Ministers while taking oath included names of their leaders and other figures which is not as per protocol, Patil had said.

While Uddhav had invoked names of his late parents-- Balasaheb and Meenatai, leaders of the Congress and NCP referred to their respective party presidents..

