ECI reviews system and process of registration of political parties

Accordingly, the “Political Parties Registration Tracking Management System” (PPRTMS) will be implemented through an online portal, to facilitate tracking of the status of the application by applicants.

The applicant is required to provide contact mobile number and email address of the party/applicant in his application if he/she wishes to track the progress of the application. Image Credit: ANI

The Election Commission of India has reviewed the system and process of registration of political parties. The new guidelines will be effective from 1st January 2020. Accordingly, the "Political Parties Registration Tracking Management System" (PPRTMS) will be implemented through an online portal, to facilitate tracking of the status of the application by applicants. The salient feature in the Political Parties Registration Tracking Management System is that the applicant (who is applying for party registration from 1st January 2020 onwards) will be able to track the progress of his / her application and will get the status update through SMS and email. The applicant is required to provide contact mobile number and email address of the party/applicant in his application if he/she wishes to track the progress of the application.

The new guidelines have been hosted on the Commission's website

https://eci.gov.in.

The Registration of Political Parties is governed by the provisions of section 29A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951. A party seeking registration under the said section with the Commission has to submit an application to the Commission within a period of 30 days following the date of its formation in prescribed format with basic particulars about the party such as name, address, membership details of various units, names of office bearers, etc, as required under subsection (4) of the said section, and such other particulars that the Commission has specified under sub-section (6) of Section 29A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, as mentioned in the Guidelines for registration.

