CDS should be suitably empowered to carry out all decisions: Navy Chief hails PM's 'historic' decision

Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh on Tuesday expressed hope that that Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) is suitably empowered to carry out all the decisions and hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking a "historic decision" of creating the new post.

Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh addressing the Navy Day press conference. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh on Tuesday expressed hope that that Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) is suitably empowered to carry out all the decisions and hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking a "historic decision" of creating the new post. "My expectation is that the CDS is suitably empowered to carry out all the decisions. Prime Minister has taken a historic decision. Navy had presented all its points on the issue to the government," Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh said on the appointment of CDS during the Navy Day Press Conference here.

ANI had reported last month that moving closer towards the appointment of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), the government has sought the names of commander-in-chief rank officers from the three services. As part of the process, the government has also identified the appointment house for the individual appointed as the first CDS.

For the appointment, the Cabinet Committee on Security had appointed an implementation committee under National Security Advisor Ajit Doval who held meetings on the structure and responsibilities of the new position announced to be created by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 15 this year. During the press conference, the Navy Chief also stressed that share of Indian Navy in the defence budget has declined in the last few years.

"Navy's share in defence budget has declined in the last few years. From 18 per cent in 2012 it has come to 12 per cent in 2018," he said. He further informed that Navy has thwarted 44 piracy attempts and apprehended 120 pirates during its anti-piracy operations. (ANI)

