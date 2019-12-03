Trump says he can see France breaking off from NATO
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he could see France breaking off from NATO which he described as a surprise because he believes it needs more protection than anybody else.
"I do see France breaking off," Trump told reporters during a meeting with the head of NATO in London.
"I'm looking at him (French President Emmanuel Macron) and I'm saying that he needs protection more than anybody and I see him breaking off. So I'm a little surprised at that."
