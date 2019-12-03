Trump says to meet Britain's Johnson during NATO talks

US President Donald Trump said Tuesday he would try to stay out of the British election campaign but nonetheless meet Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Trump is in London for the summit of the NATO alliance but was not expected to hold a one-to-one with Johnson, ten days before the vote.

But, asked by reporters, the US president said: "I will be meeting with him yes."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)