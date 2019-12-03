Lebanon's president says coming days will bring positive developments - Al Manar
Lebanon's President Michael Aoun said that the coming days will bring "positive developments", Lebanese broadcaster Al Manara reported on Tuesday.
Lebanon has been in political deadlock since Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri resigned last month and the country needs to form a new government to enact urgent reforms.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Lebanon
- Saad alHariri