12 Indian observers to monitor Uzbek polls: envoy

Twelve Indian observers, including from the Chief Election Commissioner's office, will monitor the Uzbekistan polls scheduled to be held later this month, Uzbek envoy Farhad Arziev said on Tuesday.

He said Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sunil Arora might himself visit Uzbekistan to monitor the polls or designate someone from the office for it.

"Elections are due on December 22 and would see a contest between five political parties. A total of 500 international observers, including 12 from India, will monitor the polls," he said.

