Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pan India NRC is a political rhetoric of BJP, can never be a

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 19:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 19:35 IST
Pan India NRC is a political rhetoric of BJP, can never be a

A day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah set 2024 as the deadline for implementing NRC across the country, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday termed the citizens register as "BJP's political rhetoric". She said a pan India citizens' register can never be a reality on the basis of caste and religion as all persons living in the country are its legal citizens.

A citizens' register would be a blunder as it would face backlash across the country, she said. "We will not allow the National Register of Citizens (NRC), it will never happen in West Bengal. You cannot implement NRC on the basis of caste and religion," she told reporters in the premises of the state assembly.

"NRC is a political rhetoric of BJP. It can never be a reality. They (BJP) are busy using political rhetoric but we should not fall into their trap. All people living in this country are its legal citizens and no one can take away their citizenship," Banerjee, who is a staunch critic of the saffron party, said. The TMC supremo said her opposition to NRC is not driven only by politics but also on humanitarian grounds.

"A person who is living in the country for last so many decades, how can you just announce him foreigner all of a sudden ? This is completely unacceptable. Pan India NRC will never be a reality," Banerjee said. Her comments come a day after BJP chief Amit Shah at an election rally in Jharkhand on Monday set 2024 as the deadline for implementing the hugely divisive NRC across the country.

He asserted that "each and every" infiltrator will be identified and expelled before the next general election. The omission of a large number of Hindu Bengalis from the final NRC list in BJP-ruled Assam has apparently created panic among the people in West Bengal and has allegedly led to 11 deaths in the state so far..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Witnesses set for U.S. House impeachment hearing on Trump

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

FEATURE-Stellar view? Space hotels race to offer tourists a room in the sky

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Banks can hand Trump financial records to House Democrats, court rules

Deutsche Bank AG and Capital One Financial Corp can hand over U.S. President Donald Trumps financial records to Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives, a federal appeals court ruled on Tuesday. The ruling from the 2nd U.S. Circuit C...

Mumbai Central station receives first 'Eat Right Station' certification by FSSAI

The Mumbai Central station of Railways was conferred with the Eat Right Station certification with four stars rating by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India FSSAI on Tuesday, as a part of Eat Right India movement launched last y...

As if we produce mosquito larvae: Mamata slams oppn for

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Tuesday that 27 people have died of dengue this year in West Bengal, as she hit out at the opposition for politicising the issue. Banerjee, while speaking during a discussion on the matter in the Asse...

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Afghan official fined, banned for failing to report sexual abuse

Former Afghan football official Mohammad Hanif Sediqi Rustam has been banned from the sport for five years and fined 10,000 Swiss francs after being found guilty by FIFAs ethics committee of violations relating to the abuse of female player...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019