Left Menu
Development News Edition

Security lapse at Priyanka Gandhi's residence was a "coincidence", says Amit Shah

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 20:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 20:24 IST
Security lapse at Priyanka Gandhi's residence was a "coincidence", says Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said the security lapse at the residence of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was a "coincidence" and government had already ordered a high-level inquiry to investigate the incident and three officers were suspended. The home minister was of the view that the Congress should not have publicised the issue as these matters are confidential and a letter should have been written to the officer concerned or to him.

Shah said that the security at Priyanka Gandhi's residence had instructions to allow Robert Vadra, Rahul Gandhi and other family members to enter the house straightaway, without having to go through security control arrangements. "They (security) got information that Rahul Gandhi would come to meet her in a black Tata Safari. This information was at the gate of the house. One black Tata Safari came. Instead of Rahul Gandhi, Sharda Tyagi, the chairperson of Kharkhoda Meerut Congress committee, came to meet Priyanka Gandhi in the vehicle with four party workers," he said.

"Since the vehicle was of the same make and colour which entered the residence around the same time, they entered without going through security control arrangements. It was a coincidence," Shah told the Rajya Sabha while replying on a bill to amend the SPG Act. The minister was replying to the issue of security lapse raised by Congress member B K Hariprasad (Congress) during a debate on the bill.

"Despite the possibility of this coincidence, we have ordered a high-level inquiry. All three responsible persons have been suspended. The senior-most officer is investigating the case. This type of incident should not happen again. We don't want to take any chance, so we have ordered an inquiry," he also said. "I want to say that if you are concerned about security, then communication of such incidents is confidential and with security agencies. It should not be publicised in press and the House," Shah said.

"You should not do this if you are really concerned about their security. If you want to do politics then you can tell the press and also tell the House. You could have written a letter to the DG CRPF, their security in-charge, or to me," he said. On November 25, some people had entered the residence of Priyanka Gandhi without going through security control arrangement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Witnesses set for U.S. House impeachment hearing on Trump

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

FEATURE-Stellar view? Space hotels race to offer tourists a room in the sky

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Himachal govt school students got 'inferior' uniforms: Cong

The Congress Himachal Pradesh unit on Tuesday alleged that the state BJP government distributed sub-standard uniforms under the Atal Vardi Yojana among the students of government schools.State Congress president Kuldeep Singh Rathore told t...

World has not done enough over Khashoggi killing- UN investigator

The world has not done enough to ensure justice is done over the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, a special U.N. investigator said on Tuesday. Agnes Callamard, the United Nations rapporteur for extrajudicial executions, called f...

Trump says China deal could wait until after election

President Donald Trump appeared to downplay the chances for a deal to end the US-China trade war before the end of the year. Speaking in London he is attending a NATO summit, Trump said Tuesday that the only limiting factor to reaching an a...

Protests continue in T'gana against vet rape and murder

Protests by students, lawyers and various other sections of society continued on Tuesday in Hyderabad and other places in Telangana over the rape and murder of a woman veterinarian near here last week, as agitators demanded death penalty fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019