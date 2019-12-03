Left Menu
Development News Edition

Putin says Russia ready for cooperation with NATO

  • PTI
  • |
  • Moscow
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 21:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 21:08 IST
Putin says Russia ready for cooperation with NATO

Moscow, Dec 3 (AFP) President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday said Russia is open to cooperation with NATO as a two-day summit of the Western alliance was to open outside London. "We have repeatedly expressed readiness to jointly resist real threats," Putin said, Russian news agencies reported.

He named these common threats as "international terrorism, local armed conflicts (and) the danger of uncontrolled proliferation of weapons of mass destruction." The strongman was speaking in the Black Sea resort of Sochi as a two-summit of NATO leaders opened on Tuesday in the British town of Watford.

He nevertheless used the occasion to lament the prickly relationship between Moscow and the military alliance, saying that despite Russia trying to suggest a "constructive" agenda, "since 2008 our cooperation has practically been curtailed." He slammed NATO, which has angered Moscow by strengthening its presence in countries on Russia's borders, for "acting inappropriately not to say rudely, without taking into account Russia's interests."

Putin has never made any secret of his resentment at NATO expansion into former Soviet republics that he sees as belonging in Moscow's zone of influence. Russia is "obliged to view NATO expansion, the development of its military infrastructure close to (its) borders as one of the potential threats to our country's security," he said.

He argued that the alliance is outdated, saying "bloc stereotypes of thinking of previous years cannot be an effective tool for seeking and taking effective decisions in the fast-changing conditions of the modern world." While the Warsaw Pact on collective defence signed between the USSR and European allies no longer exists, NATO is still growing, he pointed out.

Nevertheless he assured the alliance that "I'm still counting on interests in shared security and a secure and peaceful future for the planet prevailing." (AFP) IND

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Witnesses set for U.S. House impeachment hearing on Trump

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-CN Rail strike to weigh on 2019 profit, shares fall

Canadian National Railway Co on Tuesday cut its adjusted profit growth target for 2019, citing shipment delays from the countrys largest rail strike in a decade that ended last week.Shares in CN, which counts billionaire Bill Gates investme...

Raising profile, Spain's far-right Vox gets seat on parliament oversight body

Far-right Vox on Tuesday won a seat on the committee responsible for running Spains parliament, raising its national political profile hours after a member of the party scuffled with another lawmaker.Vox became the third-largest party in a ...

New SPD leaders to avoid outright call to quit German government - sources

Leaders of Germanys Social Democrats are leaning away from proposing the party quit Chancellor Angela Merkels government as they work on a motion to put to delegates at a party congress, party sources said. Norbert Walter-Borjans and Saskia...

Stocks slump as Trump says trade deal with China can wait

New York, Dec 3 AP US stocks fell sharply in early trading Tuesday after President Donald Trump cast doubt over the potential for a trade deal with China this year and threatened to impose tariffs on French goods. Trump said he has no deadl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019