Left Menu
Development News Edition

EXCLUSIVE-White House considered kicking Huawei out of U.S. banking system - sources

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 21:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 21:33 IST
EXCLUSIVE-White House considered kicking Huawei out of U.S. banking system - sources

The Trump administration considered banning China's Huawei from the U.S. financial system earlier this year as part of a host of policy options to thwart the blacklisted telecoms equipment giant, according to three people familiar with the matter. The plan, which was ultimately shelved, called for placing Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, the world's second largest smartphone producer, on the Treasury Department's Specially Designated Nationals (SDN) list.

One of the people familiar with the matter, who favors the move, said it could be revived in the coming months depending on how things go with Huawei. The plan was considered by the White House National Security Council, and seen by officials as a nuclear option atop a ladder of policy tools to sanction the company, two of the people said. Such a designation can make it virtually impossible for a company to complete transactions in U.S. dollars.

Administration officials drafted a memo and held interagency meetings on the issue, according to one of the people, showing the extent to which administration officials mulled deploying the United States' most aggressive sanctioning tool against the Chinese company. Its use was tabled in favor of other measures, such as placing Huawei on a trade blacklist, which forces some suppliers to obtain a special license to sell to it.

Huawei did not respond to a request for comment. A Treasury spokesperson said the agency "does not comment on investigations or prospective actions, including to confirm whether one exists." When asked about the Reuters report during a CNBC interview on Tuesday, U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said the United States is "always considering all sorts of measures against all kinds of companies. But I don’t believe there’s anything imminent this morning on that.”

Huawei would have been among the largest companies ever added to the list, which has included Russia's Rusal, the world's second largest aluminum company, Russian oligarchs, Iranian politicians and Venezuelan drug traffickers. Annie Fixler, a cyber expert at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies think tank, said designating the company "would have broad, widespread implications for Huawei across the globe," noting that its business would be "severely impacted" in Europe and in Asia outside of China.

The U.S. government has brought criminal charges against Huawei, alleging theft of trade secrets, bank fraud, violations of U.S. sanctions against Iran, and has sought to convince allies to ban it from 5G networks over spying fears. But placing the company on the "SDN list" would mean a host of logistical, diplomatic and economic difficulties for the U.S. government.

The designation prohibits American companies or citizens from trading or conducting financial transactions with those listed and freezes assets held in the United States. Adding Huawei would therefore hammer U.S. allies that already rely on the company for their 4G networks, since almost all dollar payments clear through U.S. financial institutions.

The Treasury could grant licenses to exempt U.S. banks involved in those transactions. But it has generally shied away from doing so, concerned that too many exemptions would blunt the strength of the tool, experts said. Huawei's sprawling size, with dozens of subsidiaries, would significantly complicate enforcement and carve-out efforts, experts said.

"The larger an entity is, the harder it is for a U.S. Administration to foresee and prepare for the major effects, foreign and domestic, that placing it on the SDN list may cause" said Matthew Tuchband, a former Treasury official who added that careful consideration is needed before designating a company the size of Huawei. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, who is seen by many China hawks in the administration as sympathetic to Beijing, has rarely overseen the use of the tool against China, designating a handful of Chinese persons for trafficking in fentanyl and over violations of sanctions against North Korea and Iran.

Nevertheless, some lawmakers still see designating Huawei as worth considering. "Given Huawei's relentless drive to dominate the 5G landscape, it is one of the most urgent national security threats facing the free world," Republican Congressman Michael Gallagher said.

"All options should be on the table in order to impose maximum pressure," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Witnesses set for U.S. House impeachment hearing on Trump

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

I know that retirement is approaching: Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi said he is aware that his retirement is approaching. After winning the Ballon dOr for the sixth time, he said as quoted by Goal.com, Im aware of how old I am. And I enjoy these moments so much because I know that retirement is ...

Google Play's Best of 2019 apps, games: Call of Duty, Ablo emerge as winners

Just after Apple announced the best App Store apps and games of 2019, tech giant Google also published today the list of Play Stores Best of 2019 apps and games including the Users Choice winners.Heres the full list of top apps, games, movi...

Karnataka: Cong to file complaint against CM for urging Veerashaiva-Lingayat voters to support BJP

Congress on Tuesday said that it would file a complaint against Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa for the alleged violation of poll code by urging Lingayat and Veerashaiva communities to vote for the BJP in the by-polls. Addressing a press conf...

Raising profile, Spain's far-right Vox gets seat on parliament oversight body

Far-right Vox on Tuesday won a seat on the committee responsible for running Spains parliament, raising its national political profile hours after a member of the party scuffled with another lawmaker.Vox became the third-largest party in a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019