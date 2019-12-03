Left Menu
Development News Edition

ON THE CAMPAIGN TRAIL-UK's PM Johnson blows his budget on sausages

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 22:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 22:18 IST
ON THE CAMPAIGN TRAIL-UK's PM Johnson blows his budget on sausages
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (File pic) Image Credit: ANI

Britain holds an election on Dec. 12, a political gamble by Prime Minister Boris Johnson who sees it as his best chance to break the deadlock in parliament over Brexit.

The parties are on the campaign trail, traveling the length and breadth of the United Kingdom to drum up support. Following are some colorful snapshots from the election trail:

GOVERNMENT BORROWING UP Johnson's efforts to stimulate the local economy in the English city of Salisbury ran out of cash on Tuesday.

Touring local businesses during a campaign visit to a Christmas market, Johnson visited a local butcher and helped out behind the till at one stall, serving up sweets in front of a phalanx of cameras. But the prime minister, whose Conservatives have cast themselves as the party of fiscal discipline during the election campaign, came unstuck when he tried to pay for a box of chocolate brownies.

Fumbling through his wallet, Johnson had to ask his team for a loan. "I'm out of cash," he said before someone eventually handed him a 10 pound ($12.83) note. "I lashed out on some sausages earlier on and it cleaned me out!"

CORBYN'S LITTLE RED BOOK Jeremy Corbyn, leader of the main opposition Labour Party, carries a little red book with him all over the country.

Not the famous collection of quotations from communist leader Mao Zedong - once brandished in parliament by Corbyn's would-be finance minister - but a handwritten diary of knowledge he has picked up on the election trail. "The wisdom that is there amongst people all over the country is something that absolutely inspires me, I go around with a notebook everywhere," he said during a television interview, waving the book.

"I write notes about everything I do and everywhere I go because you know what, everyone you meet knows something you don't know." His interviewer on chat show 'This Morning' asked: "What are you going to write about us?"

He replied: "What a charming morning I am having, what wonderful Christmas decorations you've got." BEGGING LETTERS

The army of grassroots volunteers who knock on doors, post leaflets and raise money for political parties is a crucial part of the machine that organizers must keep onside. The Conservatives discovered the perils of failing to do on Tuesday when an emailed appeal for cash donations jarred with some volunteers.

"I've been reviewing our supporter list and it looks like you haven't yet made a contribution to our campaign," wrote Conservative Chairman Ben Elliot. One of many disgruntled recipients wrote on Twitter: "A big thank you to the super-rich Ben Elliot who sent all Tory members an email this morning to shame them if they can't afford to contribute to the ... election campaign."

Elliot sent a second email four hours later, saying he had "in no way intended to detract from the invaluable support you have given our party." ($1 = 0.7794 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Witnesses set for U.S. House impeachment hearing on Trump

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Saudi king invites Qatar emir to Riyadh summit: Doha

Saudi King Salman has invited Qatars emir to a meeting next week of the Gulf regional bloc in Riyadh, Qatari state media said Tuesday without specifying if Doha had accepted. The invitation to the December 10 summit of the six-nation Gulf C...

Soccer-Rule-makers look at ways of providing more information about VAR decisions

Soccers rule-making body IFAB is to look at ways of providing more information during matches about Video Assistant Referee VAR decisions, it said following a meeting on Tuesday. The use of VAR, match officials who use technology to review ...

MPs from across party lines looking into regulation of pornography on internet for children

A group of Rajya Sabha MPs is looking into the issue of regulating access of children to pornography on the Internet and it has decided to hold deliberations with law enforcement agencies, TRAI and social media giants such as WhatsApp and F...

Punjab CM announces free police help to drop women safely home at night

Amid growing concerns over women safety, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday announced free police help to drop women safely home if they are stranded outside between 9 pm and 6 am. According to the Chief Ministers Offic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019