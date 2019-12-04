China says opposes U.S. House bill on Uighurs
China said on Wednesday it resolutely opposes the U.S. House of Representatives' bill requiring the Trump administration to toughen its response to what the bill called China's crackdown on ethnic minorities in the western region of Xinjiang. The foreign ministry, in a statement attributed to spokeswoman Hua Chunying, said Xinjiang is China's internal affair and urged the U.S. to correct its mistakes and stop the bill from becoming law.
China will respond further depending on the development of the situation, the statement said. The U.S. House overwhelmingly backed the bill in a vote on Tuesday. It still has to be approved by the Senate before being sent to President Donald Trump, and the White House has yet to say whether Trump would sign or veto it.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- US House of Representatives
- Xinjiang
- Hua Chunying
- Senate
ALSO READ
UPDATE 1-Lawmakers urge U.S. government to tighten export controls to China on security fears
China's state council appoints new police chief in Hong Kong
UPDATE 2-Pompeo says U.S. concerned about Hong Kong violence, says China must honor freedoms
UPDATE 1-China says Hong Kong courts have no power to rule on face mask ban
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares mixed as doubts grow on elusive U.S.-China trade deal