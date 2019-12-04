Left Menu
Expelled U'khand BJP MLA allocated separate seat in assembly

  • PTI
  • |
  • Dehradun
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 15:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 15:42 IST
Khanpur MLA Kunwar Pranav Singh Champion, who was expelled by the BJP on grounds of indiscipline, was on Wednesday allocated a seat separate from those occupied by the ruling party MLAs in the Uttarakhand Assembly. An announcement regarding this was made by Uttarakhand Assembly Speaker Prem Chandra Agrawal on the opening day of the winter session of the state assembly which began on Wednesday.

The Speaker said he was informed about Champion's expulsion from the party by Uttarakhand BJP president Ajay Bhatt through a letter on December 3. Agarwal was informed about it on Wednesday once again through a letter by state Parliamentary Affairs Minister Madan Kaushik.

Taking cognisance of the two letters, a separate seat has been allocated to Champion in the assembly as he is no longer a BJP MLA, Agrawal said. Champion, who often lands in controversies, was expelled from the BJP for six years in July this year after a video purportedly showing the legislator dancing brandishing guns and drinking liquor went viral causing much embarrassment to the party.

Before that, the Khanpur MLA had been suspended from the BJP for three months, barring him from participating in the organisational activities of the party. Champion was among the nine Congress MLAs who had rebelled against then chief minister Harish Rawat in 2016 and joined the BJP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

