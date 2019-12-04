Sena attacks govt in Lok Sabha over state of economy

The Shiv Sena on Wednesday attacked the government in Lok Sabha over the state of economy, alleging that traders, farmers and the youth are unhappy. Shiv Sena recently broke ranks with the NDA to form a government in Maharashtra with the support of the Nationalist Congress Party and the Congress.

Participating in the debate on Supplementary Demands for Grants, Sena member Vinayak Raut said unemplyment is on the rise, the farmers are in distress and traders are unhappy. He claimed that the Mudra scheme to provide loans to marginal sections of the society has the maximum number of non-performing assets.

Raut said people should benefit from such schemes and they should not remain on paper..

