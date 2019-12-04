Left Menu
Twitter representatives appear before parliamentary panel examining cyber security of women

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 17:20 IST
  • Created: 04-12-2019 17:10 IST
Twitter representatives appear before parliamentary panel examining cyber security of women
Image Credit: ANI

Top officials of Twitter India appeared before a parliamentary committee on Wednesday and apprised it of the action it had taken to tackle cyberbullying and harassment of women, officials said. The Twitter India officials made a presentation on the issue before the parliamentary panel on women empowerment.

They informed the panel members of the latest developments in technology to ensure cyber safety and security of women. They also elaborated on the social media platform's mechanism to deal with harassment and how women can use it.

The panel, headed by BJP MP Heena Gavit and having all women members, is examining the issue of cyber safety and security of women on Wednesday. It has also called Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram representatives to appear before it on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

