Air Chief RKS Bhadauria to attend Pacific Air Chiefs’ Symposium

Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria PVSM AVSM VM ADC, Chief of the Air Staff is participating in the Pacific Air Chiefs' Symposium 2019 (PACS 2019) at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. The theme for this year's symposium is 'A Collaborative Approach to Regional Security'. The conference will bring together Air Chiefs from across the Indo-Pacific region who will provide perspectives on common challenges faced and on shared mutual interests while focusing on relevant topics like 'Regional Security', 'Domain Awareness', 'Multi-Domain Awareness', Ínteroperability' and 'HADR'. The symposium will also entail discourse and discussions on the combined effort required to maintain peace and security within the region.

The conference is intended to further strengthen the existing cooperation between the Air Forces of the participating countries and also to pave the way for enhanced interaction in the future. In addition to the host country USA, Air Chiefs from 20 countries are present at the Symposium.

Participation of Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria in PACS 2019 will provide impetus towards articulating and highlighting common regional challenges and would reaffirm India's commitment to peace, prosperity, security, and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

