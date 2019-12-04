Left Menu
Crime rate in Bihar has increased under BJP-JDU regime: Tejashwi Yadav

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday said the crime rate in the state has increased since the JDU-BJP has formed the government.

  ANI
  • |
  Patna (Bihar)
  • |
  Updated: 04-12-2019 18:34 IST
  • |
  Created: 04-12-2019 18:34 IST
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday said the crime rate in the state has increased since the JDU-BJP has formed the government. "The crime rate in Bihar has gone up since the JDU-BJP formed the government. Instead of going on Jal-Jivan-Hariyali Yatra, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar should go on 'Apradh Mitao Yatra, Berozgaari Mitao Yatra'. There is no point in going to this Yatra when the criminals are roaming freely," Yadav told ANI.

Condemning the Telangana rape and murder case, he said: "We condemn the incident which has happened. We want that the accused should get the strictest of punishment. It is very sad that the law and order situation in Bihar is also deteriorating under the rule of Nitish Kumar." "Women are scared in the state of Bihar. Police are unable to do anything in the state. We are deeply saddened by the turn of events in Bihar. Crimes are increasing day by day," he added.

Attacking Chief Minister Kumar, Yadav said: "He is just concerned about his power. The entire system in Bihar has collapsed. We stand with the people of Bihar." The woman veterinarian was gang-raped and killed by four persons before they burnt her body in the outskirts of Shadnagar town in Telangana's Ranga Reddy district on the night of November 27.

Police on November 29 arrested the four accused involved in the alleged rape and murder case. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

