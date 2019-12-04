Left Menu
Chidambaram, other Cong leaders are victims of pol vendetta:

  Ranchi
  Updated: 04-12-2019 19:13 IST
Congress leader Manish Tewari on Wednesday alleged that former union home minister P Chidambaram and other party leaders have been "victims of political vendetta". "Congress leaders have been framed in false cases following 'raj naitik dwesh' (political vendetta). Chidambaram has been in jail for 106 days. Today, he has been granted bail.

"When he will come out, you will know how many questions had been asked to him and how many questions not asked to him during his custodial period," the Congress MP said here. The AICC spokesman was replying to a query at a press conference that what would be the next course of action of the party after the Supreme Court granted bail to Chidambaram in the INX Media money laundering case that was registered by the Enforcement Directorate.

"There is an adage, when you sow wind, you will reap whirlwind," Tewari said without further elaborating the point. On slowdown of Indian economy, he said during UPA-I and II, the countrys growth rate had been 7.8 per cent for ten years.

"I appeal to the voters of Jharkhand to vote for the Congress-JMM-RJD," Tewari said, adding the basic requirements of the people of Jharkhand would be addressed to if the opposition alliance came to power. Replying to a query on National Register of Citizenship, the former Information & Broadcasting minister said when the matter comes up for debate in Parliament the Congress stand would be known.

The Congress is contesting in 31 seats while the JMM has nominated its candidates in 43 constituencies and RJD has fielded seven candidates for the ongoing five-phase assembly elections to the 81-member House. The second phase polling is scheduled on December 7.

