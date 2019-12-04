Left Menu
Uddhav govt will not act in biased manner, says minister

  PTI
  Mumbai
  Updated: 04-12-2019 19:50 IST
  • Created: 04-12-2019 19:50 IST
The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government will not act against anyone in a prejudiced manner, cabinet minister Eknath Shinde said on Wednesday. He made the comment while replying to a query whether the Shiv Sena-led government will withdraw cases registered against Maratha quota stir protesters after a meeting of the state cabinet here.

According to sources, 34 decisions taken by the previous Devendra Fadnavis government in its last days also came up for discussion during the meeting. "Action will not be taken against anyone out of prejudice. Discussions were held on taking steps in the interest of the state.

"(The government) will not see which party a person belongs to," Shinde told reporters on the issue of withdrawing cases. The minister said the new government will assess status of the ongoing infrastructure projects undertaken by the previous BJP-Shiv Sena dispensation.

The Sena minister said the government will prioritise projects based on the financial status of Maharashtra. "Decisions will be taken through the chief minister in the interest of the state," he added.

Shinde said discussions were also held on the agrarian crisis in the state and on giving relief to farmers affected by untimely rains. Besides the Shiv Sena, the Congress and the NCP are also allies in the MVA government which took office late last month. However, ministers are yet to be allotted portfolios.

