Iran protests are sign of real popular dissatisfaction - UK PM Johnson
Protests in Iran are a sign of "real popular dissatisfaction" with the country's leaders, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday. Disturbances in Iran began in mid-November over gasoline price hikes but quickly turned political, with demonstrators demanding the removal of the country's leaders in the bloodiest anti-government protests since the 1979 Islamic revolution.
"My own feeling is that this is not just about fuel prices, this is a sign of real popular dissatisfaction with the regime and frankly I am by no means surprised," Johnson told reporters at a news conference following a NATO summit. "As so often, Iranian disruption in the region is a distraction from the failings of the Iranian regime." (Writing by Kylie MacLellan; editing by Stephen Addison)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Boris Johnson
- Iran
- British
- Kylie MacLellan
- NATO
ALSO READ
UPDATE 2-U.S. to no longer waive sanctions on Iranian nuclear site
Iran's bid at nuclear extortion will deepen its political & economic isolation: Pompeo
Iran says protests subsided but tensions remain after deadly demonstrations
Three Iran security personnel killed by 'rioters': reports
Three killed as Iran unrest shows no signs of subsiding