Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-Iran's Rouhani calls for release of innocent, unarmed protesters

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Tehran
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 20:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 20:29 IST
UPDATE 3-Iran's Rouhani calls for release of innocent, unarmed protesters
File photo

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani called on Wednesday for the release of any unarmed and innocent people detained during two weeks of sometimes violent protests against gasoline price hikes.

The unrest, which began on Nov. 15 after the government abruptly raised fuel prices by as much as 300%, spread to more than 100 cities and towns and turned political as young and working-class protesters demanded clerical leaders step down. "Religious and Islamic clemency should be shown and those innocent people who protested against petrol price hikes and were not armed ... should be released," Rouhani said in a televised speech.

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the highest authority in Iran, also said Islamic clemency should be shown, in comments cited by the official IRNA news agency on Wednesday. Tehran's clerical rulers have blamed "thugs" linked to its opponents in exile and the country's main foreign foes - the United States, Israel, and Saudi Arabia - for the unrest.

"The aim of our enemies was to endanger the existence of the Islamic Republic by igniting riots in Iran...But America and the Zionist regime (Israel) lack political wisdom about Iran and Iranians," the commander-in-chief of Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards Hossein Salami, said in a televised speech. Tehran has given no official death toll, but Amnesty International said on Monday it had documented the deaths of at least 208 protesters, making the disturbances the bloodiest since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

A lawmaker said last week that about 7,000 protesters had been arrested. The judiciary has rejected the figures. The Intelligence Ministry said last week that at least eight people linked to the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) had been arrested during the unrest, which was snuffed out last week by a security crackdown.

The struggle of ordinary Iranians to make ends meet has become harder since last year when U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew the United States from Tehran's nuclear deal with six world powers and reimposed sanctions that have further crippled Iran's oil-based economy. "If America lifts the sanctions, we are ready to talk and negotiate, even at the level of heads of the 5+1 countries (major powers)," Rouhani said.

Iran has reacted to Washington's "maximum pressure" campaign by scaling back its commitments to limits on its enrichment of uranium and warned of further distancing from the nuclear pact if Europe fails to shield Tehran's economy from U.S. penalties. Washington has ruled out lifting sanctions unless Iran agrees to stricter curbs on its nuclear activity, ends its ballistic missile program and its regional proxy wars.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Twenty-three killed in ceramics factory fire in Sudan

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

Wentworth Season 8 update: All good news we have including more on Season 9

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Judge seen as politically independent gets oversight post in Hungary

Hungarys top judicial body on Wednesday approved the nomination of a Budapest judge to run its courts oversight office, calling it a step in a good direction amid concerns about increased political control over the judiciary. The National J...

All 14 seamen saved from crippled freighter in Aegean gale

Athens, Dec 4 AP Greek authorities say rescuers have safely evacuated all 14 crew members of a crippled cargo ship that was listing heavily among gale-force winds in the Aegean Sea. A coast guard statement says two of the New Leos seamen wi...

Meghalaya CM inaugurates festival to promote food processing

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Monday inaugurated a food festival to provide a platform to farmers and entrepreneurs in the North East NE region to connect with the national and global markets. He said the North East Food Inno...

Assailants set ablaze vehicles in under-construction solar power plant, loot money in Jodhpur

A group of men entered an under-construction solar power plant and set ablaze a dozen vehicles at a village in Rajasthans Jodhpur district, police said on Wednesday. Nobody was injured in the incident, which is suspected to have taken place...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019