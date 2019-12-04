Left Menu
Development News Edition

Algeria tries top figures for corruption as opposed election looms

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 21:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 21:27 IST
Algeria tries top figures for corruption as opposed election looms

Algeria began the corruption trial of senior officials including two former prime ministers on Wednesday, a week before a presidential election opposed by a huge protest movement. Fighting corruption in the entrenched ruling hierarchy is one of the main goals of the protesters, but they have not yet been mollified by the arrest of dozens of senior figures including officials, former officials and businessmen.

Wednesday's trial is the second of top figures since the start of the protest movement in February, with long prison terms handed to a former spy chief and other once powerful figures in October. It comes at a pivotal moment in the months-long struggle between the large but leaderless protest movement, known as the "Herak", and the military-backed authorities.

Next week's election has been pushed by the army as the only way to end the standoff with the opposition, but the protesters have rejected the vote, saying it cannot be free or fair while the ruling elite, including the military, stay in power. The Herak had already been mobilising tens of thousands of demonstrators every Friday for months, but since the start of the official campaign period, it has also begun protests on other days, ramping up pressure on the authorities.

Though the demonstrations have so far been mostly free from violence, there was some scuffling between protesters and riot police during a march in an eastern town last week and the government has started arresting more opposition figures. On Tuesday, Interior Minister Salah Eddine Dahmoune attacked people opposing the election as "traitors, mercenaries and homosexuals".

He later said his comments were aimed at people based overseas, rather than at the protest movement, but many supporters of the Herak were angered. "The remarks will only complicate things," said Ahmed Bachichi, who has been taking part in the weekly protests.

In the court on Wednesday, former prime ministers Ahmed Ouyahia and Abdelmalek Sellal faced charges of "misappropriation of public funds, abuse of office and granting undue privileges". They and most of the other officials and businessmen on trial were closely linked to the former president, Abdelaziz Bouteflika, who was forced from office in April.

Wednesday's session included evidence of corruption in the car assembly business, a sector encouraged by the government after 2015 in an effort to improve the trade balance in response to lower energy revenue. "You acted with favouritism when you granted authorisations to set up car assemblies," the judge told Ouyahia, who denied the charge, saying all permits were granted in accordance with the law.

The prosecution accused Sellal, who was campaign manager for Bouteflika when he planned to stand for another term of office early in the year, of involvement in illegal funding of the campaign. He denied it. No verdict is expected in the trial this week.

(Reporting By Hamid Ould Ahmed, editing by Angus McDowall and Angus MacSwan)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Twenty-three killed in ceramics factory fire in Sudan

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

Wentworth Season 8 update: All good news we have including more on Season 9

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Georgia governor taps political newcomer to U.S. Senate, ignoring Trump's choice

Georgia Republican Governor Brian Kemp on Wednesday named conservative businesswoman Kelly Loeffler as the states next U.S. senator, picking her over U.S. President Donald Trumps preferred choice, Republican Representative Doug Collins.Loef...

UPDATE 1-ECB could speed up plans for public digital currency if cash use drops

A digital currency backed by the European Central Bank could be necessary if payments within Europe remain too expensive, a confidential ECB document said, adding that its possible adoption could be accelerated by signs of lower cash usage....

Onion to be imported from Egypt, Turkey to control prices: Christmas

The onion will be imported from Egypt and Turkey to improve the domestic supply of the staple and control its prices, the Assam assembly was informed on Wednesday. During a discussion on sky-rocketing prices of essential commodities, Congre...

Britain must respect EU rules to get trade deal, says Luxembourg

Luxembourgs Prime Minister Xavier Bettel on Wednesday urged Britain to accept the rules of EU single market or face a potential cliff-edge exit in a years time.Speaking at a London School of Economics event during a trip to a NATO summit ne...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019