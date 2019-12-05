Left Menu
Development News Edition

President Ramaphosa on working visit to Ghana to strengthen relations

The President is expected to lead the South African delegation in talks with his counterpart President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at Jubilee House in the capital Accra.

President Ramaphosa on working visit to Ghana to strengthen relations
President Ramaphosa and President Akufo-Addo will also co-chair the Ghana-South Africa Business Round Table as part of reinforcing economic and political relations between the two nations.  Image Credit: Twitter(@PresidencyZA)

President Cyril Ramaphosa is in Accra, Ghana, on a working visit aimed at strengthening the already existing bilateral, political and economic relations between South Africa and Ghana.

The President's visit to Ghana follows his conclusion of a successful working visit to the Republic of Guinea.

The President is expected to lead the South African delegation in talks with his counterpart President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at Jubilee House in the capital Accra.

The two Heads of State and Government will preside over the signing of agreements between South Africa and Ghana to establish a Bi-National Commission.

The Commission will elevate relations from the status of a Permanent Joint Commission for Cooperation which had been chaired at Ministerial level.

President Ramaphosa and President Akufo-Addo will also co-chair the Ghana-South Africa Business Round Table as part of reinforcing economic and political relations between the two nations.

South Africa is one of the largest foreign direct investors in Ghana, mainly in mining, communication, beverages, retail, and franchising.

Several South African companies are operating in Ghana, including MTN, AngloGold Ashanti, Shoprite, Goldfields, Standard Bank, First National Bank, Barclays/Absa, Multichoice and South African Airways.

Following the conclusion of the Ghana visit, the President will head to Togo where he will wrap up his three-nation West African working visits.

The working visits which kicked off on Wednesday, provide an opportunity for South Africa to explore new areas of cooperation with the three partner states and to promote increased trade and investment flow to the mutual benefit of the peoples of the four countries.

The visits also create a platform for President Ramaphosa to engage with his counterparts on matters of mutual interest in South Africa's quest for a peaceful and prosperous continent. This is in line with the aspirations of the African Union's transformative Agenda 2063 as well as reform of the global governance system.

President Ramaphosa is accompanied by the Ministers of International Relations and Cooperation, Naledi Pandor; Agriculture, Land Reform, and Rural Development, Thoko Didiza; Defence and Military Veterans, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula; State Security, Ayanda Dlodlo and Trade and Industry Deputy Minister Fikile Majola.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives for online banking services but customers irked

Films Division and BookMyShow sign MoU for online ticketing of NMIC

Vakrangee to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

UP rape survivor set ablaze on way to court, five men arrested

A rape survivor from Unnao was battling for life with 90 per cent burns on Thursday after five men, including two of the accused who are out on bail, allegedly set her on fire while she was on her way to court, police said. All the five men...

UPDATE 2-China maintains tariffs must be reduced for phase one trade deal with U.S.

Tariffs must be cut if China and the United States are to reach an interim agreement on trade, the Chinese commerce ministry said on Thursday, sticking to its stance that some U.S. tariffs must be rolled back for a phase one deal. The Chine...

Russia declares Bulgarian diplomat 'persona non grata' - Interfax

The Russian government declared a Bulgarian embassy official persona non grata on Thursday, Interfax news agency reported, in a tit-for-tat move after Sofia expelled a Russian diplomat and also declined a visa to Russias incoming defence at...

Dutch government sets out plans for auctions of 5G bandwidth

The Netherlands unveiled plans on Thursday to auction bandwidth for 5G networks, saying some telecoms suppliers could be banned if they had close ties to foreign governments or intelligence agencies involved in spying.Secretary of State Mon...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019